‘Brunch-only’ Canned Cocktails Launch Nationwide

NEW YORK, New York – Picnic Brunch, a canned cocktail line specializing in traditional brunch beverages, is pleased to announce its ready-to-drink mimosas, bellinis, and bloody marys will be available direct-to-consumer starting June 18th. The concept for Picnic Brunch was created in 2017, when brothers Josh and Matt and friend Chris joined their wives and dogs for a picnic brunch in the park with plans to mix up their favorite brunch cocktails. Between gathering all the ingredients and setting up, they quickly realized the hassle of preparing these drinks on the go. Together, they decided to create Picnic Brunch canned cocktails as a way for consumers to enjoy brunch drinks anywhere. Picnic Brunch is currently available in stores in Arkansas, Texas, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania. After partnering with Shopify, Picnic Brunch will now be available direct-to-consumer in 41 states.

“We’re thrilled to expand our reach and offer Picnic Brunch cocktails for all to enjoy,” says Picnic Brunch CEO Josh Meyers. “The canned cocktail market continues to grow, and now is the ideal time to scale and meet the consumer demand. This launch will allow customers across the country to brunch anywhere and celebrate any occasion on the go.”

Minimum online purchase will be a 12 pack for $44.97 and $10.99 shipping. A case of 24 will also be available at $89.96 and $5.99 shipping. Someone with a valid 21+ ID must be present at the time of delivery. ###

About Picnic Brunch

Created in 2017 by brothers Josh and Matt Meyers and friend Chris Romanoski, Picnic Brunch is a canned cocktail line highlighting brunch drinks such as mimosas, bloody marys and bellinis. Picnic Brunch is designed for consumers to enjoy their favorite brunch cocktails on-the-go and hassle-free, and to allow on-premise locations to streamline bar service. Each of Picnic Brunch’s flavors are wine-based, gluten free, made with natural flavors and 5.5% ABV. The cocktails are packaged in a 12 oz slim can with gingham print for a vibrant and engaging design. Picnic Brunch is the only brand to focus exclusively on brunch cocktails and is currently available in stores in Arkansas, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas and coming soon to Florida.

For More Information:

https://www.picnicbrunch.com