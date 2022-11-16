Brunch Focused Canned Cocktails Launch in Florida

NEW YORK, New York – Picnic Brunch, the country’s only brunch-focused beverage company, has partnered with Breakthru Beverage to bring their exclusiveline of canned brunch cocktails to stores across Florida.

A line of delicious, canned cocktails, Picnic Brunchoffers three classic brunch favorites—Mimosa, Bellini and Bloody Mary. Each cocktail contains 5.5% ABV, is wine-based, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and made with real juice and natural flavors. Packaged in a 12 oz slim can, it’s perfect to take anywhere. Picnic Brunch was founded in 2017 as a way for consumers to streamline the process of creating favorite brunch drinks. The canned cocktails are currently available in stores in Arkansas,Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and now Florida.

“We are excited for consumers across the Sunshine State to get a taste of our refreshing flavors” saidPicnic Brunch CEO, Josh Meyers. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with one of North America’s leading beverage distributors, which will allow us tocontinue our mission of helping consumers‘Brunch Anywhere’.” Brunch-goers in Florida can use the store locator to find the closest store carrying Picnic Brunch.

About Picnic Brunch

Created in 2017 by brothers Josh and Matt Meyers and friend Chris Romanoski, Picnic Brunch is a canned cocktail line highlighting brunch drinks such as mimosas, bloody marys and bellinis. Picnic Brunch is designed for consumers to enjoy their favorite brunch cocktails on-the-go and hassle-free, and to allow on-premise locations to streamline bar service. Picnic Brunch can be purchased in stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and now Florida, or can be ordered online and shipped directly to doorsteps in 41 different states.

For More Information:

https://www.picnicbrunch.com