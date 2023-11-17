Brooklyn Brewery and Four Roses Distillery Announce Fifth Edition of Black Ops

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— The harmony of bourbon and beer continues, as Brooklyn Brewery and Four Roses Distillery unveil the 2023 edition of Brooklyn Black Ops (12% ABV). This exciting collaboration again unites craft beer pioneer Brooklyn Brewery with esteemed bourbon icon, Kentucky-based Four Roses Distillery for this fifth annual release, which is now available throughout the U.S.

This year is particularly poignant, marking the 35th anniversary of Brooklyn Brewery’s flagship beer and the 135th anniversary of Four Roses. To honor the occasion, the Black Ops boasts a refreshed design, inspired by Four Roses’ global brand update, their first in nearly two decades.

A collaboration that began in 2019, the partnership between Brooklyn Brewery and Four Roses continues to flourish, thanks to the camaraderie between Brooklyn Brewery Brewmaster, Garrett Oliver, and Four Roses COO Ryan Ashley. The latest Black Ops – a Russian Imperial Stout – matured for 9 months in Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon casks specially-chosen by Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott. This process imparts the beer with a blend of bourbon subtleties and an irresistibly smooth finish.

The 2023 Black Ops edition features a balanced profile of decadent cocoa nib and milk chocolate, highlighted by a vanilla-forward oak presence. This combination creates a richly layered, and truly indulgent tasting experience, made even better by sampling with Four Roses Small Batch. Tasting them side by side illuminates the shared flavor profiles, and how complementary the subtle bourbon influence is within the beer’s complex character. In addition to the bourbon and beer pairing, the 2023 Black Ops goes well with dark chocolate ganache, buttery pastries, strong aged cheese, and also as a Black Ops Float, with vanilla ice cream.

Brooklyn Brewery’s James Beard Award-winning Brewmaster, Garrett Oliver explains: “Black Ops is a modern classic with its own personality – brisk, light on its feet, and complex without being heavy. The Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon barrels take this beer where no other barrels could carry it, and I’m very proud of working with Brent and Four Roses’ brilliant team.”

“Getting to work with Garrett and the Brooklyn Brewery team to create a product that celebrates the complementary notes of bourbon and beer is something we look forward to every year,” said Brent Elliott, Four Roses Master Distiller. “This year felt particularly special as we’re both celebrating important milestones for our companies. The flavor that our bourbon barrels imparts on Brooklyn Brewery’s complex stout creates a truly harmonious beer that we think Black Ops fans will really enjoy.”

This limited edition 2023 Brooklyn Black Ops, with its new can design, will be available in 16-ounce four-packs (MSRP: $19.99) throughout the U.S. where Brooklyn Brewery products are sold as well as the Four Roses Distillery visitor center located in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

About Brooklyn Brewery

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we are always in the making, drawing inspiration from our local community of innovators, makers, and doers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to 30 states and over 30 countries on 5 continents.

About Four Roses

Established in 1888, Four Roses combines two mashbills with five proprietary yeast strains to distill and age 10 distinct bourbon recipes, each with its own unique flavor profile. With distilling and warehousing operations in Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, respectively, Four Roses is available in all 50 states. This past year, Four Roses has received 46 awards, including 2 Double Platinum medals, 8 Double Gold medals and 16 Gold medals from esteemed competitions such as the American Whiskey Masters and Whiskies of the World.

