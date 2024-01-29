Brightside Brewing Company Secures Made Smarter Backing

A manufacturer of gluten-free beer is the latest to secure backing from Made Smarter’s trailblazing adoption programme.

Brightside Brewing Company, a family run brewery, based in Radcliffe, is among the latest wave of businesses starting their digitalisation journey to benefit their bottom line and the environment.

It means 300 businesses have now received matched funding from the government-funded, industry-backed initiative, to adopt technologies as diverse as sensors, robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence (AI).

Brightside Brewing Company invested in new technology to improve control in their kegging process.

Carley Friedrich, Director, said: “We’ve extremely grateful for the help, support and training we’ve received by working with Made Smarter. It’s helped us take a critical look at our business’ digital needs, understand how to improve on weaknesses that were found as well as how to capitalise upon existing strengths.

“The grant we received towards our kegging equipment has also undoubtedly been a game changer. This investment gives us more control over a process which was previously totally outsourced, thereby providing more stability and autonomy for the business, increasing profitability and also upskilling our brewery team.”

The 350 technology projects backed by Made Smarter over the last five years, are forecasting the creation of almost 1,600 new jobs and over 2,850 upskilled roles, and are set to add £242m to the economy over the next three years.

With the Government committing to continue the North West adoption programme as part of a UK roll out, manufacturers are being urged to connect with Made Smarter to access the funded support on offer. This includes digital transformation workshops to create a digital roadmap, impartial and expert technology advice, leadership and skills training, as well as grant funding for digital internships and technology projects.

Donna Edwards, Director of the Made Smarter Adoption Programme in the North West, said: “I am incredibly proud of what the Made Smarter team has achieved over the last five years. These milestones are simultaneously a moment to celebrate, as well as a reminder that our work is by no means done.

“Our mission is to engage with the thousands of manufacturers out there who we are certain could benefit from our support. As such we are redoubling our efforts to reach more businesses, and to inspire and inform them about the benefits of technology adoption.

“For many this may be helping them take the first step to digitise manual and paper-based systems or using sensors to capture vital production data. But for others with a digital infrastructure in place, they may be ready for more sophisticated, boundary-pushing technologies such as analytics, machine learning and AI, which are evolving at unprecedented speed.

“Digital isn’t coming – it’s arrived. Adopting technologies at the right time and in the right way is the key to unlocking real benefits for industry, society and the planet.”

