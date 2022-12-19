Brewery Vivant Celebrates 12 Years with Collaboration Beer Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan – Brewery Vivant is turning 12 years old on December 20. The nationally recognized Grand Rapids brewery plans to celebrate with the same community forward approach it has taken since day one. When the doors open on Tuesday a limited release beer is going on sale that will both mark the special occasion as well as benefit a local non-profit.

This year’s community partner is the Gear Library’s Thrive Outside program. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the beer go to benefit the organization and to assist them in furthering their mission to find equitable access to everyone for having fun in outdoor spaces. The organization does this by providing free outdoor gear rentals for everything from sledding & snowshoeing, to hammocking & yard games.

“We love what Thrive Outside is doing to provide this equipment to the kids and families of Grand Rapids. Enjoying the outdoors is something that can make such a positive difference in people’s lives. We hope this partnership helps raise awareness for all they do as well as some much needed funding. We are so proud to partner with them,” says Kris Spaulding, President & Co-owner of Brewery Vivant.

“Thrive Outside is honored to celebrate the 12 year anniversary with Brewery Vivant. We hope that this collaboration helps spread awareness of our work to ultimately bring outdoor gear and access to every resident of Grand Rapids.” adds Sam Truby, Gear Library Supervisor

The beer is a Rosé Saison, brewed with hibiscus and sangiovese grape must. This celebratory ale will be released on Tuesday, December 20th for sale in commemorative hand dipped wax top bottles as well as being available on draft. There is a QR code printed on the bottles that will take users to the Thrive Outside website to learn more about it. Staff from Thrive Outside will be in the taproom that day and available to demonstrate select rental gear and answer any questions.

“At Vivant we are known for brewing saison beer styles that are light & crisp and great partners with food.” Says Jason Spaulding, Brewery Vivant’s CEO. “This special recipe was designed to be brewed in a celebratory way. Adding Sangiovese grape must during fermentation gives the beer a bright color and small bold bubbles. It is sort of a beer version of a rose sparkling wine which is perfect for this time of year.” he adds.

About Brewery Vivant

Brewery Vivant is the world’s first LEED® certified commercial microbrewery and a Certified B Corporation. We brew beer in the European tradition with the addition of American ingenuity. At our pub we strive to elevate the enjoyment of beer & food and the sense of community in everything we do. Brewery Vivant prides itself on being a destination brewery in the “Beer City” of Grand Rapids. Vivant brands are distributed throughout the State of Michigan.

About the Thrive Outside Gear Library

The Thrive Outside Gear Library stands on the idea that nature is good for all of us; yet not all of us have equitable access to natural spaces or to high quality outdoor equipment. To address this, the Gear Library provides free or low cost equipment to families and to programs that work with youth.

For More Information:

https://breweryvivant.com