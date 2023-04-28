Brewery Saint X Now Open in Downtown New Orleans

Located in downtown New Orleans, Brewery Saint X is a state-of-the-art brewery, bar, and restaurant from Neighborhood Restaurant Group. Helmed by James Beard Foundation Award-nominated Beverage Director Greg Engert, Director of Brewing Operations Ro Guenzel, and Head Brewer Alex Flores, Saint X aims to capture the innovative spirit and history of craft beer alongside a robust wine list, cocktail program, and food menu.

With a nod toward traditional lager brewing and cask ale production, Brewery Saint X showcases a wide array of brewing techniques with a particular reverence for the classics, from German- and Czech-inspired lagers to British cask-style beers. The offerings zero in on both small-batch, full-flavored ales and lagers as well as intentional, slow-production processes. Hop-forward brews, experimental sours, and sessionable ales are constants in their rotation. Through careful ingredient selection, Saint X maximizes flavor nuance and strives to create a memorable beer experience throughout.

The wine list places an emphasis on responsibly sourced, small-batch wine spanning from less-common styles to old favorites. In leaning toward New World-style wines, Saint X features wines from California and Oregon wineries including Vending Machine Winery, Center of Effort, Field Recordings, Forlorn Hope, Slo Down Wines and Fossil Point, and also a handful of Oregon wines from Teutonic Wine Company, Patton Valley, and Omero. Craft cocktails and frozens utilize spirits from smaller distillers, leaning into unexpected flavors and playful twists like the Brisket Old Fashioned, which features brisket-washed bourbon and cherry bark vanilla bitters, and the Sweet Tea Batida, a frozen mix of bourbon, sweet tea, condensed milk, and blended whole limes that pays tribute to Brazilian limonada.

To complement the libations, Executive Chef Shannon Bingham’s culinary offerings encompass craveable, shareable dishes like housemade charcuterie, with the smoker as a throughline between Saint X and its connecting sister concept, Devil Moon BBQ. Dishes of note include the Smoked Pork Belly with crawfish étouffée and stone ground grits and Smoked Beef Cheeks with salsa verde and french fries. Elevated bar snacks like Pimento Cheese Boudin Balls with green tomato jam and Smoked Chicken Wings are available along with a lineup of inventive sandwiches, like the Shrimp Remoulade Poboy with citrus-poached Gulf shrimp, white remoulade, and fried green tomatoes and the Saint X Cheeseburger with two house-ground patties with American cheese, pickles & fancy sauce on brioche. A handful of salads is unexpected but welcome, featuring Red Cabbage with mint, cilantro, spicy peanuts, crispy shallots, and coconut-lime vinaigrette as a refreshing go-with to the heartier fare.

Brewery Saint X is led by a team of leaders who tap into extensive nationwide experience while drawing on deep roots in Louisiana. They share a commitment to creating inclusive, relaxed spaces while maintaining uncompromising standards on their craft, bringing a new and imaginative approach to New Orleans’ already vibrant bar and restaurant scene.

Greg Engert (Partner and Beverage Director, Neighborhood Restaurant Group) brings to Saint X nearly two decades of experience in the craft beer and beverage realm. He has been named a Food & Wine’s Sommelier of the Year and a StarChefs Rising Star.

Ro Guenzel (Director of Brewing Operations, Neighborhood Restaurant Group)

Alex Flores (Head Brewer, Brewery Saint X)

Shannon Bingham (Executive Chef, Brewery Saint X and Devil Moon BBQ) joins Saint X after helping to open Blue Oak BBQ and, later, launching his own concept, Emmylou’s BBQ. The acclaimed pitmaster led Blue Oak to win the title of 2017 Hogs for the Cause Grand Champion, though he draws equal inspiration from a fine dining background honed at Gautreau’s, Ivy, and Chateau du Lac.

Michael Babin (Principal, Neighborhood Restaurant Group) founded NRG in 1997. Since then, it has grown to encompass more than twenty-five concepts in DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and New York. Devil Moon BBQ and Brewery Saint X mark a homecoming for the Louisiana native.

The award-winning New Orleans architecture firm Bell Butler artfully designed Brewery Saint X to be grounded in the longstanding tradition of breweries. Directly inspired by distilleries, the palette features concrete, unlacquered brass, steels, and coppers. With lofty ceilings, exposed wood, and zinc tabletops, the space evokes the craftsmanship of old-world Europe in a thoroughly modern setting. The bar has a commanding presence with a dozen taps alongside a vast wine selection, and hundreds of bottles of liquor that supply a robust cocktail program. Tall windows afford guests an unobscured glimpse into the brewery, whose kettles are celebrated in the design, along with hand-crafted custom furniture, including deep leather booths and brass lamps, along with art that emphasizes local artisans.

For More Information:

https://www.brewerysaintx.com