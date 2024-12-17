Brewers Association Taps Bart Watson as Next CEO

The Brewers Association (BA) has named Bart Watson as the trade group’s next president and CEO.

Watson will succeed Bob Pease, who is retiring from the organization, effective January 3. Watson’s first day in the new role will be January 6.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Brewers Association, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by the leaders before me,” Watson said in the announcement. “Craft has been going through a difficult period and I am committed to finding ways to help our members navigate those challenges. Our members are incredibly innovative and adaptable entrepreneurs, and I’m ready to work with them and for them to support their businesses and bring excitement back to the category.”

The BA board of directors confirmed his appointment at a December 12 board meeting.

“Bart’s in-depth understanding of the craft beer industry and landscape and his decade-plus of experience within the Brewers Association makes him uniquely poised to step into the president and CEO role on day one with a strategic vision and plan,” Leah Cheston, board chair, said in the announcement. “The board of directors is excited for the next chapter and looks forward to working with Bart to chart the path forward for our members and our industry.”

In his new role, Watson will be tasked with addressing “legislative and regulatory issues impacting independent craft breweries and producers,” championing brewers in the media and across industries, overseeing the development of events and member resources and supporting the organization’s board in its “ongoing development as a strategic governing body.”

Watson has served as chief economist of the BA since 2013. He was promoted in April to VP of strategy and later was named as VP of strategy and membership in a staff reorganization last month.

To assist Watson in his economic work, the BA hired staff economist Matt Gacioch in February 2024.

The BA cited several reasons for the reorganization move, including maximizing “support to our members,” realizing “greater efficiencies,” adapting to “evolving industry dynamics” and setting up the organization for the next CEO, following the retirement of president and CEO Bob Pease next month.

Pease announced plans to retire in mid-2025 this past July, after 32 years with various versions of the trade group. He discussed his decision and his long tenure at the trade group on the Brewbound Podcast.

Watson takes the reins of the BA at a time when craft is projected to decline more than -2% in volume this year, as second-half trends were weaker than expected. The number of brewery closings (399) has also outpaced openings (335) for the first time since the early 2000s. Approximately 9,736 craft breweries were in operation at some point in 2024, the BA said in its “Year in Beer” recap released last week.