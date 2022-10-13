Breweries In PA Presents The 2022 ‘Pittsburgh Invades Philly’ Beer Fest

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania – Breweries in PA is excited to announce the return of the “Pittsburgh Invades Philly” beer fest sponsored by Deutsche Beverage Technology. This event was such a hit in the past that it is making its much-anticipated return! On Saturday, November 12th, beer from fifteen of Pittsburgh’s most exciting craft breweries will be on tap at Broken Goblet Brewing in Bensalem, PA for an event like no other!

Tickets for this event are $55 and include unlimited 6-ounce pours from the fifteen Pittsburgh breweries. With the amazing selection of Broken Goblet brews available for additional purchase as well. Tickets can be purchased online.

This year’s event will be held at Broken Goblet Brewing located in Bensalem. Broken Goblet’s 10,000 sq/ft entertainment venue/brewery is the perfect location for an all-Pennsylvania craft beer celebration of this size.

Broken Goblet is known for its live musical performances, but for this beer-centric event, we wanted to make sure that the focus was not on music, but on the amazing beer from the other side of the state. We worked with them to have a solo acoustic act for session 1, allowing you to focus on the brewers and brewery reps from Pittsburgh.

For those that really want to see what the BGob gang can do, get tickets for session 2. At the conclusion of the second session, Flannel will be playing a killer performance of 90s and 00s Rock, and Goblet will open their bar to us and our session 2 guests, and allow the Pittsburgh Brewers to unwind and have some fun. This is a full-blown concert and highlights why Broken Goblet has won Breweries In PA Readers’ Choice Awards “Best Music Venue” for 2 years running (2020 & 2021).

It has always been the mission of Breweries in PA to connect the Pennsylvania beer community. Which is why they are excited to be hosting this event once again. Pittsburgh is producing exciting and delicious beer and unfortunately, it can be tough to get in the Philadelphia market, so they are bringing them to Philly!

THE FEATURED PITTSBURGH BREWERS INCLUDE:

Grist House

Dancing Gnome

Eleventh Hour

Union Brothers

Necromancer

Old Thunder

Burghers Brewing

Yellow Bridge

Stick City

Hitchhiker

Brew Gentlemen

Shubrew

Cinderlands

Cellar Works

Aslin Beer

Event Details:

WHEN: Saturday, November 12th, 2022

TIME: 12:00 – 8:00

WHERE: Broken Goblet Brewing | 2500 State Rd, Bensalem Township, PA 19020

Sponsor:

This event is proudly sponsored by Deutsche Beverage Technology. Deutsche Beverage Technology, based in Charlotte, NC offers industry-leading customer service & turnkey equipment solutions in the craft brewing, distilling, & craft beverage liquid processing industries. Broad Engineering services, SIEMENS automation platforms, custom manufacturing, infrastructure planning, and installation, & other support service are the foundation of their diverse business.

For More Information:

https://breweriesinpa.com/the-2022-pittsburgh-invades-philly-beer-fest-returns-november-12th/