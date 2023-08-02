Brewbound’s Brew Talks Returns to Denver for GABF Week

Before the bagpipers begin their march and the pretzel necklaces go on, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup will (unofficially) kick off the Great American Beer Festival weekend with conversations with industry leaders and networking.

Brew Talks will take place Thursday, September 21, from noon to 3 p.m. MT at Cervantes Masterpiece (2637 Welton St., Denver, CO, 80205). Tickets are available now.

The first conversation will discuss the challenges facing draft beer and strategies for improving draft trends.

Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione and Tamarron Consulting co-founder and president Lori Scheiffler will join the conversation. Additional speakers and conversations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets cost $29 for brewery workers, wholesalers, retailers and trade group employees and include two beers and light appetizers. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head. Supporting sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division and Encompass. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brew Talks should reach out to Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.