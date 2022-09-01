Brewbound’s Brew Talks Conversation & Networking Series Returns to Denver for Great American Beer Festival Week 2022

Brewbound’s conversation and networking series Brew Talks returns to Denver this fall for the Great American Beer Festival.

Hours before the largest consumer-focused beer festival in the U.S. kicks off, Brewbound will host its final Brew Talks meetup of 2022 at Cervantes Masterpiece (2637 Welton St., Denver, CO, 80205), featuring networking, beers and beer business discussions from noon to 3 p.m. MT on Thursday, October 6.

Speakers and conversations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division.

Tickets for the live event for brewery employees, distributors, retailers and trade group members are $29. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow this link to register. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.