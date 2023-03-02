Brewbound’s Brew Talks Conversation and Networking Meetup Set for May 7 in Nashville

Brewbound’s first Brew Talks meetup of 2023 will take place in Nashville during the Craft Brewers Conference on Sunday, May 7.

The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. CT at Nashville Underground (105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201). Tickets are available now, with some of the proceeds benefiting the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild.

Brew Talks will feature strategy discussions for brewery leaders with actionable insights, as well as time to network with industry leaders.

Brew Talks will examine the dichotomy between no- and low-alcohol offerings and higher ABV products as the growth drivers within the beer category, and what it means for producers in the middle.

The first panelists include Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione and Athletic Brewing co-founder Bill Shufelt. Additional panelists and conversations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members are $29. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Two free beers are included with admission. Follow this link to register.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head and Ollie by Next Glass. Additional sponsors include Malteurop.

Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.