Brewbound x The Lost Abbey San Diego Happy Hour on Sept. 29 to Kick Off NBWA

The Brewbound team is hosting a free beer industry happy hour on Sunday, September 29th from 4PM to 6PM PT at The Church by The Lost Abbey in San Diego! Kick off NBWA with us in downtown San Diego with industry networking, Lost Abbey beers and light appetizers.

Industry professionals within the beer and beyond industries are invited to attend the free happy hour. Prior registration is required.

Here are the details:

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM PT

Location: The Church by The Lost Abbey (1313 J St, San Diego, CA 92101)

Learn More + Register for Free >>

Headed to NBWA that week? The Brewbound Podcast hosts, Jess, Justin, and Zoe, will be recording podcast interviews on the show floor. Visit our Brewbound Podcast studio located in the Product Showcase area for a unique opportunity to connect with our Brewbound team in-person as they discuss the latest trends, industry insights, and interview key players in the world of brewing.

Want to schedule some time to chat during the show? Email us at podcast@brewbound.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.