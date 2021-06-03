Brewbound Subscribers are Now Insiders

Last year, facing an unprecedented pandemic crisis, we adopted a paid subscriber model to continue delivering news and knowledge to the brands, suppliers, service providers, investors, distributors and retailers in our community. The initial feedback and engagement have been incredible. We are proud of what we have accomplished together. Yet one thing nagged at us: The idea of you being a “paid subscriber” felt inadequate. We feel that you’re more than a subscriber: you are an Insider.

The change to Insider also untangles confusion between our free and paid opportunities. Our free content will give you a taste of what we have to offer, but as an Insider, you dive deeper. Insiders get to go behind the curtain, unlocking unlimited news articles, panel discussions, virtual events, expert analysis, networking sessions and more.

As a reminder, as an Insider, here’s what you should expect:

  • Detailed daily coverage of industry news including investment and new product releases
  • Original series including Data Club and Brewbound Frontlines
  • A discount to our job board
  • Free registration to all virtual events featuring expert talks and roundtable discussions
  • Networking opportunities with experts in the field
  • Access to our Speed Dating series, where you’ll connect with retailers, investors, and product formulators 1:1
  • Educational, data-driven content where you’ll learn how to grow your business and make more informed decisions
  • The entire archive of past Brewbound Live, Brewbound Pitch Slam, and virtual event videos
  • A special Insider edition of our newsletter

If you currently have a paid subscription to Brewbound, no action is needed. You are officially an Insider! You will continue to have access to all of our content, uninterrupted.

Learn more about becoming an Insider >>

If you have any questions, please contact us at insider@brewbound.com.

