Brewbound Podcast: Wrapping Up the 2024 NBWA Annual Convention

The 87th Annual NBWA Annual Convention wrapped up earlier this week, and the Brewbound team recaps the themes of this year’s event.

Jess, Zoe and Justin break down the buzzy topics, including a push to support the on-premise channel (especially draft beer), the growing presence of intoxicating hemp beverages and how those products should get to market, and some unexpected things creating headwinds for beer companies, including online gambling and health tracking apps.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.