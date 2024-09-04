Brewbound Podcast: When to Refresh, Rebrand or Stand Pat with CODO Design’s Isaac Arthur

When should you refresh your packaging? Or do a total rebrand? Or should you just stand pat? CODO Design’s Isaac Arthur explains the choose-your-own-adventure decision tree beverage-alcohol companies should consider when tweaking the look of their products or the feel of their brand. Arthur walks through the gut check breweries need to do on each of these decisions and what they should know going into the process.

Arthur also gets into whether there are some products that are too iconic to touch, how nostalgia may factor into redesigns and what CODO might do for a certain San Francisco brewery rising from the ashes.

Plus, the Brewbound team talks Labor Day and muted post-pandemic wholesaler beer purchasing in August.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.