Brewbound Podcast: Whale Watching with Finback Brewery’s Basil Lee

Finback Brewery co-founder Basil Lee shares how the New York craft brewery is preparing for the 2023 Whale Watching festival in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Plus, Lee discusses plans to expand with another taproom in Long Island City and a farm brewery and building a diversified portfolio with spirits and coffee.

The Brewbound team also reviews the Brewers Association’s rankings of the top 50 craft breweries by volume for 2022, Allagash’s move to Reyes in SoCal and parts of the Bay Area and new products coming out soon.

