Brewbound Podcast: Welcome to Seltzerland

What’s it like to attend a hard seltzer festival in 2023? Brewbound reporter Zoe Licata shares her first-person experience at Seltzerland in Boston.

Plus, BevNet spirits editor Ferron Salniker joins the podcast for the first time, detailing everything that went down at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United State’s annual meeting.

Zoe and Brewbound editor Justin Kendall also run through the latest headlines, including more craft brewery CEO changes, this time at New Belgium and Lawson’s Finest. Justin wildly speculates what Sierra Nevada founder Ken Grossman should do now that a top craft brewery exec hits free agency.

And the team plays Another Round or Tabbing Out on AriZona entering the hard tea war of 2023 against Twisted Tea.

