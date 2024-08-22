Brewbound Podcast: Tilray’s Latest Craft Haul

Tilray cemented its place as a top five U.S. craft brewery by volume last week with the acquisition of four brands from Molson Coors’ Tenth & Blake division: Atwater, Hop Valley, Revolver and Terrapin.

Zoe, Jess and Brewbound weekend newsletter author (and GIF-wielding genius) Sean McNulty break down the deal. The crew also discusses Jess’ and Zoe’s recent trips to New Trail and Sierra Nevada, respectively, as ABP season gets underway, plus Cambridge Brewing’s impending closure and the National Black Brewers Association’s most recent equipment donations.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.