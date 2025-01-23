Brewbound Podcast: The Year in Beer 2024

Let’s rewind on the past year. It was a tough year for craft. Big changes happened at the Brewers Association. A billionaire saved Anchor from the abyss (maybe). Dietary guidelines loomed for alcoholic beverages …

2024 was a whirlwind.

To wrap up the year that was, Christopher Shepard, senior editor of Beer Marketer’s Insights, and Dave Infante, author of the Fingers newsletter and a contributing editor and columnist at VinePair, joined the Brewbound Podcast for our annual beer-journos recap and reflection.

In the latest episode, the quintet gives the inside scoop on covering some of the year’s top stories, and dives into the news to watch in 2025.

Listen here or on your favorite podcast platform.