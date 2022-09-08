Brewbound Podcast: The New Yorker’s Charles Bethea on TRU Colors’ Questionable Track Record

Editor’s Note: This podcast interview was recorded before TRU Colors announced it would cease operations on September 9.

New Yorker staff writer Charles Bethea discusses his story on TRU Colors in Wilmington, North Carolina, A Brewery’s Anti-Violence Mission, Complicated by a Killing.

Bethea deep dives into TRU Colors’ struggle to balance its mission to end gang violence by hiring rival gang members with its for-profit mission to first sell beer. Further complicating that mission was a double homicide at the home of George Taylor’s son, George Taylor III, that led to charges against three individuals.

Also, the Brewbound team and Insider newsletter writer Sean McNulty discuss the end of the summer selling season, craft’s reliance on IPA, and Truly’s new campaign starring fruit flies.

