Brewbound Podcast: The Latest on the CO2 Issues

The supply of CO2 is tightening in the U.S. What’s it mean for craft brewers? Dorchester Brewing director of operations James Haugh and Earthly Labs CEO Amy George join the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the situation and alternatives available to brewers.

Plus, the Brewbound team dives into the latest news, including MIkkeller shuttering its U.S. brewing operations and returning to contract brewing, the booming growth of New Belgium’s Juice Force IPA, Allagash adding a year-round IPA to its portfolio, and beer industry vet Neal Stewart’s essay on the mental health challenges facing many workers in the beer business.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.