Brewbound Podcast: The Intersection of Beer and Pickleball

As the popularity of pickleball grows across the country, so has beer producers’ interest in the game. At the intersection of beer and pickleball is an up-and-coming chain of restaurants dedicated to the sport. Chicken N Pickle started in North Kansas City and has branched out to six additional locations across the U.S., with more on the way.

What do beverage-alcohol producers need to know about getting on tap and in the cold box at the restaurant chain? Chicken N Pickle mixologist Tim Holmes and director of strategic partnerships Matt Besler discuss with the Brewbound team.

Listen to the full interview in the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.