Brewbound Podcast: The Headlines Heading into Thanksgiving Weekend

The Brewbound team rounds up the latest news heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including Allagash’s 2023 plans, layoffs at Odell Brewing, Molson Coors exiting a pair of partnerships, and much more.

Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded before it was widely known that Atrevida Beer Co. co-founder Rich Fierro was the person who helped subdue the shooter at Club Q mass shooting that left five people dead and 19 injured in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We send our deepest condolences to the Fierro family as they recover from injuries sustained in the shooting and mourn the loss of daughter Kassy’s boyfriend Raymond Green Vance, as well as the families of other victims.

Listen to the full interview in the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.