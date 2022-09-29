Brewbound Podcast: The Great American Beer Festival’s Return with Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease

The Great American Beer Festival returns October 6-8 in Denver for the first time since 2019. Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease discusses his expectations for the trade group’s biggest consumer-facing event, how the experience is different in 2022, the year in craft beer so far, supply chain headaches, and much more.

“For GABF, it’s a matter of degree of is it an enormous success or just a fantastic success,” Pease said. “I mean, 40,000 people coming through there in the four sessions over three days, 10,000 entries into the competition, it remains the largest ticketed beer event in certainly the U.S., and perhaps the world.”

Also, the Brewbound team chats about the news coming out of Molson Coors’ distributor convection, and several craft beer deals.

Listen to the episode above and on popular platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback, or ideas for podcast guests or topics? Email podcast@brewbound.com.