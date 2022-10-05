Brewbound Podcast: The Chicago Brewseum’s Liz Garibay on Preserving Beer and Bar History

Ahead of several industry gatherings in the Windy City, Chicago Brewseum executive director Liz Garibay discusses the importance of preserving beer and bar history and how the stories in those spaces are really oral histories of neighborhoods and cities.

Garibay shared that she’s always felt a connection to bars.

“Not in the college way but I really just felt comfortable being in them,” she shared.

“In spending time in these places, you meet a lot of the old timers who have been sitting there for 40, 50, 60 years hanging out, drinking and the stories they’re sharing become really interesting and you realize they’re valuable oral histories,” she continued. “It’s the history of the neighborhood. The history of the city.”

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses Reyes’ Texas acquisition and New Belgium’s next Voodoo Ranger Juice Force beer.

