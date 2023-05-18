Brewbound Podcast: That’s a Wrap on the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference

The Brewbound team reunites to dish on the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference (CBC). Jess, Justin and Zoe discuss the Brewers Association’s state and federal ambitions, the beer trade groups’ union against canned cocktail market access and tax breaks, and trade practice reform.

The team also recaps the 2023 economic impact of Russian River’s Pliny the Younger, wholesaler consolidation and plays a game of “Another Round or Tabbing Out,” featuring fake c-suite jobs, beer made with tulip petals and chicken-flavored beer.

