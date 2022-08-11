Brewbound Podcast: Strategies for Opening Additional Taprooms and Retail Outlets

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features a replay of a Brew Talks conversation on strategies for expanding taproom and retail outlets, featuring leaders from White Lion, Medusa Brewing, Castle Island and Boston Beer Company.

White Lion founder Ray Berry, Castle Island founder Adam Romanow, Medusa Brewing director of business operations Sarah Lee and Boston Beer Company senior director of local brands and taprooms Scott Hempstead shared their experiences during Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup last month at the Samuel Adams Jamaica Plain brewery.

Plus, the Brewbound team reunites to discuss New Belgium’s Voodoo Ranger amusement park hoax and trolling of wine country; Ball closing two can manufacturing plants and blaming customer price increases for a lack of growth; the shaky Hard MTN Dew rollout; and Boulevard’s Quirk Hard Seltzer sampling boat.

