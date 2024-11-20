Brewbound Podcast: Stout Collective’s Matt Tanaka on Keeping Beer Branding and Events Fresh in 2025

Stout Collective founder and CEO Matt Tanaka walks us through expected design trends for 2025, including why he believes mascots and maximalism will be a feature of beer labels in the new year.

Tanaka also breaks down the goals and experience of Stout Collective’s BOPP Beer Design Conference, held annually in Chicago. He shares how his firm tries to keep the conference fresh and the conversations uninhibited.

But first, Brewbound reporter Zoe Licata shares insights from the Beer Marketer’s Insights summit in New York City. Zoe recaps New Belgium CEO Shaun Belongie’s energetic presentation, highlighting the addition of Mini Ripper 7.5 oz. cans of Voodoo Ranger Juice Force and Tropic Force, the occasion smaller cans are meeting, the launch of alcoholic sports drink LightStrike, some shade for amber ales and an admission that the reformulated Fat Tire didn’t go well.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.