Brewbound Podcast: Stone and Molson Coors Go to Trial

Four years after Stone filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Molson Coors over its Keystone Light rebrand, the case has finally reached the courtroom. Harris Beach partner Brendan Palfreyman joins the Brewbound team to discuss the latest development.

“It never gets this far. This is the Super Bowl for me,” Palfreyman said during the episode. “This is the biggest, I think, craft beer lawsuit in like the last 50 years, probably. And that encompasses all of craft beer, so it’s probably the biggest of all time.”

The Brewbound team also discusses the Resolve open-source collaboration beer to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, brewery expansion stories, and St. Patrick’s Day data from Numerator.

