Brewbound Podcast: Out-of-State Taproom Expansion Strategies, with Monday Night, Hi-Wire and Weathered Souls; Plus, the National Black Brewers Association

This week’s Brewbound Podcast rebroadcasts two Brew Talks conversations from the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference. The first is an introduction to the National Black Brewers Association (NB2A), a newly formed trade group. Executive director Kevin Asato, Harlem Brewing founder Celeste Beatty and Black Frog Brewery owner Chris Harris share the NB2A’s mission and vision, explain the challenges Black and Brown brewers face receiving capital and stress the importance of mentorship.

Then, three brewery leaders share their experiences with expanding their taproom presences in out-of-state markets. Monday Night Brewing’s Jeff Heck, Hi-Wire Brewing’s Adam Charnack and Weathered Souls Brewing’s Marcus Baskerville share their strategies, offer advice to others considering similar expansions and lay out the potential pitfalls.

Plus, Brewbound’s Justin Kendall and Zoe Licata share their early takeaways from CBC, straight from the convention floor in Nashville.

