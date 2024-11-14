Brewbound Podcast: Our 200th Episode Extravaganza

This week the Brewbound Podcast crossed the 200th episode milestone. Insider’s Week in Beer newsletter writer Sean McNulty joins to celebrate.

The Brewbound team recaps the latest headlines, including the Lord Hobo-Lone Pine merger, the Beer Institute’s Annual Membership Meeting, layoffs at Molson Coors’ remaining craft production facilities and Monster’s Q3 financial results.

Plus, the gang plays Another Round or Tabbing Out, recalls Episode 100 (we think) and time capsules recent life moments for the next podcast milestone.

It’s a fast-moving show, with an unexpected Real Housewives detour.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.