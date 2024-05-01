Brewbound Podcast On Location CBC Conversations with Breeze Galindo and Pam Brulotte

The first round of interviews from the Brewbound Podcast On Location at the Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) in Las Vegas are here.

Breeze Galindo, the director of operations on the Michael J Jackson Foundation for Brewing and Distilling, discusses the foundation’s work, evolution and scholarship awards for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color professionals in the bev-alc industry. Galindo also dishes on her brewery in-planning, MiLuna Brewing Company, which she will open in New York.

Then, Icicle Brewing owner Pam Brulotte chats about her journey into the brewing industry, being married to a hop farmer and starting a brewery in Leavenworth, Washington. She also discusses her work with the Brewers Association (BA), including co-chairing the trade group’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

Plus, Jess, Justin and Zoe recap Day 2 of CBC, including BA chief economist and VP of strategy Bart Watson’s state of the industry speech.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.