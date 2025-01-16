Brewbound Podcast: New Belgium CEO Shaun Belongie on Asheville Recovery Efforts, Mini Ripper Cans, Hard Refreshers and Oberon Light

New Belgium Brewing resumed brewing at its Asheville, North Carolina-based production facility this week for the first time since Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the region and shut down the brewery’s operations.

It was a significant stoppage for the company as the Asheville brewery accounted for around 40% of New Belgium’s total output. In the wake of the hurricane, the brewery was flooded with around 20 inches of storm water.

More than three months after being knocked offline, Voodoo Ranger Juice Force will be the first beer going into the tanks in Asheville, with packaged products expected to follow in March.

New Belgium CEO Shaun Belongie joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the comeback in Asheville, the company’s still-unfolding contingency plans and the road ahead.

Belongie also shares New Belgium’s 2025 plans, including the introduction of “Mini Ripper” cans of higher ABV Voodoo Ranger Force offerings; LightStrike hard refreshers; and Bell’s Oberon Light. He also explores going into year eight of Voodoo Ranger, the opportunities for Bell’s, building brands outside of the craft beer bubble and taking over sales, marketing and production of Kirin Ichiban.

Plus, the Brewbound team talks Zoe’s trip to the Beer Summit, 2024 off-premise scans and Tilray Brands’ Project 420.

Listen here or on your preferred podcasting platform.