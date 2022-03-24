Brewbound Podcast: NBWA CEO Craig Purser Previews 2022 Legislative Conference and Priorities

Craig Purser, president and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association, previews his trade organization’s agenda for its upcoming Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. Purser breaks down the NBWA’s 2022 legislative priorities, discusses the U.S. Treasury Department’s report on competition in the alcoholic beverage industry, and shares his thoughts on what will be on beer wholesalers’ trucks in the next five years.

“I’m still bullish on beer,” Purser said. “I said this just last fall, beer pays the bills. Beer gets it done. And I think that’s going to be essential and central to what we do. But as the beer category expands — and I’m talking seltzers and I think you can include ciders in that and as we’re looking at other products that are looking for a better way to go to market — that may include wines and spirits. I think we’re going to see that.”

