Brewbound Podcast: Molson Coors Buys a Brewery’s IP, the BA Elects New Board Members and Krampus Talk

The Brewbound team returns from Thanksgiving breaks to discuss the pre-turkey day news dump, including Molson Coors’ agreement to purchase the intellectual property of Cruz Blanca and why the Mexican-inspired, Chicago-produced brand is now on the clock.

Jess, Zoe and Justin also break down the results of the Brewers Association’s board election and why this one was a bit out of the ordinary.

The conversation then turns to Olde Mecklenburg’s recent global collaboration, Americans’ dream of brewery ownership (at least in five states), Rogue’s new Pacific Northwest IPA and Krampus’ reappearance in Jess’ spooky town.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.