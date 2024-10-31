Brewbound Podcast: Modern Times’ New Partners, Boston’s ‘Messy’ Earnings & Beer Wins Halloween

The Brewbound team dives into the top stories in the beer business, including the “strategic partnerships” made by Maui Brewing parent company Craft ‘Ohana to hand off leadership of Modern Times Beer’s daily operations and hospitality businesses.

The team also discusses Boston Beer’s latest earnings report, which one analyst called “messy,” the performance of Twisted Tea and a write down on craft beer brands.

The conversation then turns to beer being the preferred choice for Halloween celebrations.

Plus, this week’s episode features a pair of conversations recorded during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s Annual Convention.

The first features David Christman, NBWA VP of state affairs, who shares why intoxicating hemp is the most talked about state-level issue and why distributors should have a seat at the table of those discussions.

Then, Behold Beverage Intelligence’s Sean Mossman and Glazer’s Beer and Beverage’s Laura Melzow will explain how artificial intelligence is changing workflow in the middle tier.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.