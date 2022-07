The Brewbound team regroups after the July 4 holiday weekend to discuss the potential sale of Melvin Brewing, the success of Russian River’s Pliny the Younger release, the death of Boston Beer’s Long Drink wannabe Bevy, early read Fourth numbers from Drizly and much more.

