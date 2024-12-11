Brewbound Podcast: Meet Brewbound’s 2024 Craft Brewery, Large Brewery and Beyond Beer Company of the Year

Brewbound revealed the winners of its 2024 awards during the Brewbound Live business conference this week in Marina del Rey, California.

This week’s Brewbound Podcast features interviews with three of those award winners:

The 2024 Craft Brewery of the Year, Coronado Brewing Company;

The 2024 Large Brewery of the Year, Narragansett Beer;

And the 2024 Beyond Beer Company of the Year, Surfside.

Coronado co-founder Rick Chapman discusses how Weekend Vibes IPA was the catalyst for spurring the San Diego brewery’s growth.

Narragansett Beer owner Mark Hellendrung shares how the Rhode Island legacy brand reversed fortunes and is now producing over 100,000 barrels.

And Surfside co-founder and CEO Clem Pappas breaks down the growth of the canned cocktail brand, which was the fastest growing spirits brand in the U.S. in 2024.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.