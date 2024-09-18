Brewbound Podcast: Living in an 8% ABV World

Several new high ABV offerings are on their way to convenience store doors in 2025. The Brewbound team discusses the latest slate of offerings from Molson Coors that trades on three of their established brands: Blue Moon Extra, Topo Chico Max and Simply Spiked Bold.

The team ponders the timeliness of new singles hitting convenience and the prospects for these.

Jess, Zoe and Justin also discuss the latest news, including JuneShine’s non-alcoholic kombucha play, job openings at the Brewers Association and California Craft Brewers Association and why the numbers say your brewery will likely survive.

Plus, deep thoughts on greetings and F1.

