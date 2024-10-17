Brewbound Podcast: Lester Jones, Live From the NBWA Annual Convention, and a GABF Recap

Lester Jones, chief economist and VP of analytics at the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA), joins the Brewbound team to discuss the importance of the on-premise, and how tides may be shifting in draft beer’s favor. The conversation was recorded in San Diego during the NBWA Annual Convention and Product Showcase.

Brewbound editor Justin Kendall and reporter Zoe Licata also recap the reimagined Great American Beer Festival (GABF) to managing editor Jess Infante, who is suffering from a bad case of FOMO.

The duo give a play-by-play of walking through the new GABF experience areas – Fright, Blast Off, Chill, Prost and Score – and other changes the Brewers Association made to the festival, as well as the best (and strangest) beers they tried, and whether they’re getting Another Round or Tabbing Out on the additions.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.