Brewbound Podcast: Lager Talk with Jack’s Abby, Von Ebert; Marketing & Making Connections with Julie Rhodes

On a special bonus episode of the Brewbound Podcast, we talk a lot about lagers and marketing.

First, Jack Hendler and Joe Connolly discuss their book – Modern Lager Beer: Techniques, Processes and Recipes – and producers’ growing interest in craft lagers. Hendler is one of the co-founders of Jack’s Abby, a Massachusetts-based lager brewery, and Connelly is the brewery’s sales director.

Then, Von Ebert Brewing’s Sam Pecoraro dishes on the Portland, Oregon brewery’s increased focus on lager, takeover of the former Ecliptic Brewing space and its five taproom locations.

The show wraps with an interview with Not Your Hobby Marketing Solutions’ Julie Rhodes talking shop on marketing, including the importance of personal connections and native digital marketing campaigns.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.