Brewbound Podcast: How to Make a Summer Shandy Work Year-Round

Molson Coors-owned Leinenkugel’s is making its flagship Summer Shandy a year-round offering. Leinenkugel’s president Tony Bugher and John Leinenkugel discuss why the move represents the company getting out of its own way, how big the brand is for its business and how they plan to support the brand in the colder months.

But first, ReserveBar CEO Derrick Correia offers thoughts on the post-Drizly state of e-commerce and how bev-alc companies can win in the digital sphere.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.