Brewbound Podcast: How the Great American Beer Festival Was Reimagined

Brewers Association VP of marketing and communications Ann Obenchain joins this week’s Brewbound Podcast to discuss how the trade group reimagined the Great American Beer Festival (GABF).

The refreshed GABF takes place Thursday through Saturday in Denver, and attendees should expect a more experiential feel this year, Obenchain explained. She acknowledged that past GABF events were nearly indistinguishable in look with the blue and yellow color scheme and lines of booths serving beer.

For 2024, the geographic or alphabetical lineup of booths are gone, replaced with six experiential areas and a product lineup that goes beyond beer to include cider, hard seltzer, ready-to-drink canned cocktails and more, Obenchain said.

The meet-the-brewer area returns, but this year’s GABF will lean into the season with a Halloween-themed area called “Fright” that will include scare actors, decorations and giant LED inflatables, and a section called “Prost” with Oktoberfest vibes, including a biergarten, stein-holding contests and German oom-pah bands.

Other areas include “Score,” with live sports played on televisions and foosball; “Blast Off,” a space-themed area; and “Chill,” with live music. Adding to the experience will be Lucha Libre, the pro wrestling style originated in Mexico starring masked wrestlers.

All of this is aimed at appealing to younger, experience-seeking attendees who have been the majority of GABF goers in recent years, Obenchain said. The goal is to keep them coming back and get them interested in craft beer. She added that over the last seven years, GABF attendees have skewed younger, with the majority of attendees in the key 21- to 34-year-old demographic.

Obenchain also discusses the addition of beyond beer offerings to the GABF lineup; the Paired add-on, beer-and-food pairing event; and what’s new with the GABF Awards.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.