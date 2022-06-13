Brewbound Podcast: How Residency Programs Can Open the Door to Upstart Breweries

Leaders of Chicago-based Moor’s Brewing Company share how their participation in a residency program for Black-owned breweries at Haymarket Brewing helped grow their fledgling business.

This conversation took place during the first Brew Talks meetup of 2022 in Minneapolis during the Craft Brewers Conference in May.

Joining the conversation are:

Michael Gemma, director of operations at Haymarket Brewery in Chicago;

Jamhal Johnson and Damon Patton, two of the founders of Moor’s Brewing Company;

And Samuel Ross, a brewer at Goose Island and one of the creator’s of Harold’s 83 Honey Ale.

Also in this episode, Brewbound Jess Infante and Zoe Licata share road reports from the Encompass conference in Fort Collins, Colorado, and the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States in New Orleans, Louisiana.

