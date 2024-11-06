Brewbound Podcast: Highland Brewing’s Leah Wong Ashburn on Asheville’s Recovery in the Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Highland Brewing owner and CEO Leah Wong Ashburn provides an update on how Asheville, one of the country’s great craft beer cities, is recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Last weekend, Highland brewed its first beer since the hurricane cut a path of destruction through Western North Carolina. Ashburn shares the steps the brewery took to return to operations, starting with ensuring that all of its team members were accounted for and had their basic needs covered, and then stabilizing the business. She also explains the importance of people visiting Asheville now, after the biggest month of business was wiped off the calendar.

Ashburn also discusses Highland’s first post-hurricane milestone, the release of Cold Mountain winter ale November 7-11.

Plus, Jess and Justin touch on several headlines, including a craft brewery deal in Iowa, the vibes at the Massachusetts Craft Brewers Guild’s annual meeting, a leadership change at the American Cider Association and the pending closure of Revolution Brewing’s Logan Square brewpub after 15 years.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.