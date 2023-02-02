Brewbound Podcast: Guild Leaders on Advocating for DTC Sales, Protecting Privileges

A new year brings the return of legislative sessions across the country and a new agenda for leaders of state brewers guilds. Texas Craft Brewers Guild executive director Caroline Wallace and Iowa Brewers Guild executive director Noreen Otto share their priorities in 2023, including advocating for direct-to-consumer sales, protecting existing privileges, working with wholesalers and much more.

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses the (over)hype of the Super Bowl ads, the findings from the Brewers Association’s annual packaging report and distribution moves.

