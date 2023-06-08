Brewbound Podcast: Funky Buddha’s Ryan Sentz on Buying Back the Florida Craft Brewery

Funky Buddha Brewery co-founder Ryan Sentz discusses what it’s like to buy back the business he and his brother KC sold to Constellation Brands in 2017.

Buying back the brewery has been a several-years-in-the-making process, Sentz shares. As Funky Buddha turns 10 years old, he also explores his vision for the company moving forward, the possibility of adding a distillery and why an independent seal won’t be adorning the company’s packaging any time soon.

Embed:

Have questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast? Email podcast@brewbound.com.