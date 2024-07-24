Brewbound Podcast: Friday Beers and Its Ready-Made Audience

Almost Friday Media, the comedy meme account turned digital media empire that has long celebrated the vaunted opening of a beer at the closing of the workweek, had a drinker base long before it had a beer brand. The media network reaches more than 800 million accounts across more than 30 channels on seven different media platforms, and launched its eponymous light lager Friday Beers late last year.

Almost Friday co-founder and CEO Jack Barrett and Corestone Capital founder and CEO Will McDonough joined the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the beer, its fans and the strategy behind it.

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses global hop production and inventory, regulatory changes for THC-infused drinks in Iowa and a makeover for Cigar City’s Jai Alai IPA.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.