Brewbound Podcast: Ding Dong, Drizly is Done; Plus, Scanning the Craft Scans

Drizly will be no more as of March. The week started with Uber announcing plans to shut down the e-commerce alcohol delivery platform. Brewbound editor Justin Kendall and weekend newsletter writer Sean McNulty discuss the decision and why it’s another blow for brewers. (Co-hosts Jess Infante and Zoe Licata are on the road this week.)

Plus, the duo discuss full-year 2023 craft beer scan data, the narrative (or lack thereof) for craft heading into 2024, and why the early read isn’t great.

Other topics include New Jersey finally giving the state’s craft breweries a break, Tilray wilding out with new products and Lawson’s trying to get the low-ABV Beach Party started.

