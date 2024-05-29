Brewbound Podcast: Craft Beer Production Data Christmas Arrives

The 2023 craft brewery production data is officially in. Justin, Zoe and weekend newsletter writer Sean McNutly dive into the high-level data points and sift through some of the surprises in the numbers.

They also discuss planned changes for the 2024 edition of the Great American Beer Festival and why they may be a positive for the festival experience. Then, they discuss Heineken ceasing production at the Lagunitas facility in Chicago, consolidating operations in Petaluma, California. Sean also provides a Central Park beer report that features a lot of White Claw.

The episode closes with an interview with Brewjeria co-founder Agustin Ruelas and Norwalk Brew House founder Ray Ricky Rivera on Los Farmworkers, the fifth iteration of a collaboration series that benefits nonprofits supporting migrant workers.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.